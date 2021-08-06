IUSF convenor and another student activist remanded

Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF) convenor Wasantha Kumara Mudalige and the President of the Sri Jayewardenepura University Students’ Federation Amila Sandeepa, who were arrested during a protest, have been remanded after being produced before court.

They have been ordered remanded until August 11 by the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court while three others arrested over the protest have been granted bail, Ada Derana reporter said.

The five suspects were taken into custody over the demonstration carried out near the entry road to Parliament on August 03 during which the OIC of Maharagama Police had sustained critically injured.

The officers of Talangala Police had made the arrests on Thursday (Aug. 05).

Among the arrestees are the president of Sri Jayewardenepura University’s students’ federation, the convenor of Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF) and three drivers who transported the protesters from Medirigiriya, Peradeniya and Tissamaharama in violation of inter-provincial travel restrictions.