Amended circular issued on recalling public servants to work

An amended circular on recalling state sector employees to work under new health guidelines has been published today (August 06).

The communiqué with amendments to Circular 02/2021(III) was issued by the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government, J.J. Rathnasiri.

The circular says that each public servant is required to report to the office for at least three days per week. Accordingly, they will work from office on shift basis in order to maintain uninterrupted services provided by their respective institution.

The employees are obliged to work online even on a day they are not called to the office.

The shift basis work schedule is not applied to the staff members who are provided transport services by official vehicles or pool vehicles. They can report to work at the discretion of the head of the institution.

Pregnant staff members and female officers with children below the age of 12 months will not be called to work, the circular read further.

In addition, a flexible procedure will be followed if an employee suffers from an illness or has any valid reason to be not called to the office.

The employees have been urged to follow health guidelines, wash hands, wear face masks and to keep their workplace sanitized.