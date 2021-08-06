COVID death toll tops 4,900 with 98 new victims

Sri Lanka has registered 98 more COVID-19 related fatalities confirmed by the Director General of Health Services on Thursday (August 05).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 4,919.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims confirmed today include 54 males and 44 females.

As many as 70 deaths have been reported among the elderly people who are aged above 60 years. In addition, one youth and 27 people aged between 30-59 years are also among the new victims.