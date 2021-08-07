Police investigate misleading post circulated in social media

August 6, 2021   11:57 pm

A misleading post on an impending explosion in Mirihana, Nugegoda, Mount Lavinia, Dehiwala, Wellawatta and Bambalapitiya areas is circulating in social media, says the police spokesman.

Probes carried out into the matter have uncovered that a certain individual had created the relevant post on April 25, 2019, Senior DIG Ajith Rohana stated further.

According to him, this same person had recirculated the post recently.

“There is no cause for panic,” the police spokesman said in a statement.

Further investigations in this regard are being carried out under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Mount Lavinia.

