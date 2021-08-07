Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm expected in several areas

The Department of Meteorology says showers can be expected at times in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces as well as in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Thereby, fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-Western province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds up to (40-50) kmph at times can be expected in Hambantota district.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Negombo to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly to westerly in the sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island and it can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Chilaw to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and in the sea areas extending from Chilaw to Mannar via Puttalam can be rough at times. The sea areas extending from Chilaw to Galle via Colombo can be fairly rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are urged to be vigilant in this regard.