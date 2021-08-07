Two special parliamentary sessions to be convened next month

Two additional parliamentary sessions have been announced for the lawmakers to respond to oral questions that could not be addressed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision has been taken during the meeting of Committee on Parliamentary Business.

The proposal for two special parliamentary sittings was tabled by the Leader of the House Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

Thereby, the two special sessions will be convened on the 6th and 27th of September.

According to reports, the committee has decided that only the questions that could not be answered will be raised on these two days.