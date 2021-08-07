Vaccine clinic for AZ second dose to continue at Police Field Force HQ today

The second doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be rolled out the Police Field Force Headquarters in Colombo 04 today (August 07) as well, Senior DIG Ajith Rohana stated.

The vaccine clinic will operative from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm, he added.

AstraZeneca vaccine recipients who are yet to receive their second dose have been encouraged to get vaccinated within the day.

The police spokesman reminded them to bring their National Identity Card (NIC) and the vaccination card when arriving at the clinic.