Vaccine clinic for AZ second dose to continue at Police Field Force HQ today

Vaccine clinic for AZ second dose to continue at Police Field Force HQ today

August 7, 2021   09:36 am

The second doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be rolled out the Police Field Force Headquarters in Colombo 04 today (August 07) as well, Senior DIG Ajith Rohana stated.

The vaccine clinic will operative from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm, he added.

AstraZeneca vaccine recipients who are yet to receive their second dose have been encouraged to get vaccinated within the day.

The police spokesman reminded them to bring their National Identity Card (NIC) and the vaccination card when arriving at the clinic.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories