Bodies of three died in apparent murder-suicide found inside house

Bodies of three died in apparent murder-suicide found inside house

August 7, 2021   11:11 am

Three dead bodies including that of a 10-year-old boy have been discovered from a house in Mahananneriya area in Galgamuwa, Police Spokesman Senior DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Among the deceased are a woman and a man identified as her paramour. Both were aged 28 years.

Preliminary investigations have uncovered that the man had killed the woman and her son following an argument and committed suicide afterwards.

The magistrate’s inquest and the post-mortem on the dead bodies will be carried out on the orders of Galgamuwa Magistrate, the police spokesman added.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Galgamuwa Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories