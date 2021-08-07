Bodies of three died in apparent murder-suicide found inside house

Three dead bodies including that of a 10-year-old boy have been discovered from a house in Mahananneriya area in Galgamuwa, Police Spokesman Senior DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Among the deceased are a woman and a man identified as her paramour. Both were aged 28 years.

Preliminary investigations have uncovered that the man had killed the woman and her son following an argument and committed suicide afterwards.

The magistrate’s inquest and the post-mortem on the dead bodies will be carried out on the orders of Galgamuwa Magistrate, the police spokesman added.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Galgamuwa Police.