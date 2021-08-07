Teacher-principal trade unions call off protest march

The trade unions representing teachers and principals have decided to call off their protest march which was scheduled from Pasyala to Colombo today (August 07).

The decision was reached after taking into account the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country, Ulapane Sumangala Thero, the president of teacher-principal trade union federation said, commenting on the matter.

The teachers and principals, who withdrew from conducting online lessons in early July, are engaged in a strike action over several demands including disparities exiting in their salaries and ‘forceful’ quarantining of protesters.

On August 04, teacher-principal trade unions also carried out four vehicle parades to Colombo, demanding solutions for their issues. The protesters had commenced their vehicle processions near Nawaloka Grounds on Negombo Road, Kadawatha Interchange on Kandy Road, Pannipitiya Dharmapala Vidyalaya and Moratuwa on Galle Road. They later staged a protest near the Presidential Secretariat, causing traffic congestion in the area.

A total of 44 protesters including 38 teachers were arrested on charges of unlawful assembly, unruly behaviour, blocking of a main road and the conduct in violation of quarantine regulations. They were later granted bail by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

In this backdrop, the Association of Medical Specialists (AMS) requested the trade unions to temporarily halt their protest campaign for the safety and health of the country.

Ven. Sumangala Thero stated that they decided to take a step back after considering the request of the AMS.

Alleging that the pandemic situation worsened due to the short-sighted actions of the government, he also claimed that authorities are now attempting to frame teachers and principals as responsible for this new COVID wave.