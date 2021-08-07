Special police operation in search of unvaccinated people in Colombo

Special operations have been initiated in search of the unvaccinated individuals in the city of Colombo, Police Spokesman Senior DIG Ajith Rohana says.

The community police units of Sri Lanka Police are carrying out the relevant operations, with the assistance of health authorities and the officials of the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC).

An inoculation program is operative at the Sugathadasa Stadium to vaccinate people aged above 30 years who are living in the Colombo city and have not received a single dose of their COVID jab.

According to the police spokesman, nearly 5,000 people have been brought to the Sugathadasa Stadium so far for vaccination, with the intervention of community police units.

He appealed to the general public to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible, without hesitation.