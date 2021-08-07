Kudu Asha arrested on charges of money laundering

A woman linked to narcotics dealing has been arrested by the Illegal Assets Investigation Division of Sri Lanka Police on Friday (August 06).

The 46-year-old named Dilhani Hathurusinghe alias “Kudu Asha” was taken into custody in charges of money laundering, Senior DIG Ajith Rohana said in a statement.

She was identified as the partner of notorious drug trafficker Chaminda Edirisooriya alias “Chamee” who was killed several years ago, the police spokesman said further.

“Chamee” had been wanted for various criminal activities which took place from 2017 to 2019. He was one of the accused in the gunfire attack on a prisoner transport vehicle in Ethanamadala, Kalutara which killed five inmates including a gang leader alias ‘Samayang’ and two officials in February 2017.

The female suspect, who was arrested on Friday, has been remanded for a period of 14 days after being produced before the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court.

The investigating officers have also traced an immovable property in Malwathuhiripitiya area belonging to the suspect, worth Rs 5 million.

They have uncovered that she had deposited Rs. 23 million to various accounts between 2019 and 2020.

Further investigations are being carried out under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.