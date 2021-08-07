Get vaccinated against COVID without delay, Govt. urges public

The government has urged the members of public not to go out unnecessarily as Delta variant of concern of SARS-CoV-2 is spreading at an alarming speed.

In a notice, the Department of Government Information stated that approximately 1.5% of virus infections end in deaths.

“Every individual is at risk of contracting the virus,” the department stressed, appealing to the public to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 without delay.

Further, the government called for strict adherence to health guidelines in order to mitigate the spread of infections.

Public is advised not to attend wedding ceremonies, funerals or any other events where large numbers of people gather.

The government also reminded the public to make sure to wear face masks at public places, to wash hands properly from time to time and to maintain two-meter distance with others.

Meanwhile, reports revealed that leading private hospitals have also exceeded their capacity as COVID-19 infections in the country continue to soar.

The administrations of several private hospitals have announced that they are forced to halt admission of patients amidst the exacerbating situation.

In this backdrop, Deputy Director-General of Health Services, Dr. Hemantha Herath stressed that the spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant is expected to accelerate in the coming days.

Responding to a question raised by the media during a press conference held earlier today, Dr. Herath revealed that nearly 20% - 30% of novel coronavirus patients detected at present are infected with the Delta variant.

Meanwhile, Prof. Suneth Agampodi, the Chairman of Department of Community Medicine, Faculty of Medicine and Allied Sciences, in Rajarata University, speaking to BBC Sinhala on Sri Lanka’s pandemic situation, warned that the number of COVID victims reported in the country daily can increase to 150 following the next two weeks.

Sri Lanka is still not too late to prevent this impending surge in death toll, he said further, calling for proper measures to admit all patients who arrive at hospitals, to provide home-based care for low-risk patients, to transport patients and to provide emergency services.

He also urged the government to impose full-scale measures to restrict public movement.

In a tweet posted on August 01, Prof. Agampodi had cautioned that Sri Lanka would experience 80-90 COVID-related deaths per day by the 10th of August. “Urgent behaviour change is required among the general public and false assurance should be discontinued.”