Easter attacks: Father of Kochchikade suicide bomber acquitted

August 7, 2021   05:07 pm

The father of Alaudeen Ahamed Muwath, the suicide attacker who detonated a bomb at the St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade, has been acquitted from all charges laid against him.

The case was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Buddhika Sri Ragala on Friday (August 06).

Alaudeen Ahamed had been in remand custody for nearly two years in connection with his alleged involvement in the carnage.

However, upon the directives of the Attorney General, he was acquitted from the case as he is no longer being prosecuted.

The Criminal Investigation Division (CID) had previously sought advice from the Attorney General on how to proceed with the case.

Accordingly, the Attorney General has informed the CID that further action would not be taken against the accused as there is no sufficient evidence to implicate him in the case.

