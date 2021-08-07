No plans to increase prices of milk powder  D.B. Herath

The government will not allow a shortage of milk powder to ensue in the country, State Minister of Livestock, Farm Promotion and Dairy & Egg Related Industries, D.B. Herath assured.

Speaking to the media in Kandy, the state minister said measures are already afoot to promote liquid milk to the consumers.

The state minister pointed out that 40 percent of the country’s demand for milk powder is met through the local manufacturers. However, the country must be self-sufficient to meet the 100 percent of the demand, he added.

“If we become self-sufficient, we can stop importing milk. We will not be able to this right away. But we’ll be able to achieve it with a target of 2-3 years.”

He also noted that importation of milk powder declined following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, however, assured the public that they should not have any undue fears about a shortage. “We have already imported sufficient stocks of milk powder.”

Responding to a question raised by a media person, the state minister revealed that the government has no plans to increase the prices of milk powder.