COVID: 1,820 new infections confirmed so far today

August 7, 2021   06:44 pm

As many as 1,820 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (August 07), the Ministry of Health announced.

The newly-detected cases have been associated with the New year Covid-19 cluster. 

This new development brings the total number of infections reported in the country so far to 326,043.

According to official data, 30,330 active cases are still receiving treatment at hospitals and treatment centres across the country.

The recoveries tally reached 290,794 earlier today as 2,847 patients were discharged from medical care as they have returned to health.

In the meantime, the island’s death toll from novel coronavirus now stands at 4,919.

