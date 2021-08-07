Two contact numbers for inquiries on hospitalizing COVID patients

The Ministry of Health has introduced two contact numbers for the public to clarify any issues related to hospitalization of COVID-19 patients.

Accordingly, people can contact 1999 or 0117 966 366 to this purpose.

Speaking further on the matter, the health ministry’s spokesperson, Dr. Hemantha Herath pointed out that it is apt to take low-risk patients to a treatment centre, through the Medical Officer of Health (MOH).

“Visit the nearest hospital only if you have severe symptoms. Getting admitted when you are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms can increase the congestion at hospitals. This can be a hindrance to those who are in need of urgent care” he said further.