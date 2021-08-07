Youth arrested for uploading child pornographic content on internet

Youth arrested for uploading child pornographic content on internet

August 7, 2021   07:41 pm

A youth accused of releasing images and videos with child pornographic content to the internet has been arrested from Badalkumbudra area, Police Spokesman Senior DIG Ajith Rohana says.

The raid was carried out by the Children and Women’s Bureau of Sri Lanka Police.

According to the police spokesman, the 25-year-old has uploaded nearly 500 child pornographic content on the internet.

Reportedly, he has used two fake accounts to collect and upload these images and videos.

The suspect was produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (August 07).

