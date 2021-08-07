30-day visa extension for foreigners in Sri Lanka

The validity period of all types of visas currently obtained by foreigners residing in Sri Lanka has been extended by 30 days until September 07, 2021.

Only Visa fees applicable for that period will be charged for the Visas expire within this period and exempted from charging overstay penalty, the Department of Immigration and Emigration issuing a notice.

Accordingly, Tourist Visa holders can follow one of the methodologies to make payment for the extension of the visa and to get visa endorsement.

1. To obtain a Tourist visa (maximum six months from arrival date), tourist visa holders are advised to pay the relevant visa fee and get the visa extension via the mentioned link on or before September 07: https://eservices.immigration.gov.lk/vs

or,

2. If intending to leave Sri Lanka during the aforementioned period, the journey will be also facilitated by paying the relevant visa fee at the Airport

or,

3. By visiting the Head office at Battaramulla on or before September 07 and get endorsed the visa in the passport by making the relevant Visa fees.



The visa extension also applies to all resident visa holders.



To get extended the residence visa before that date, the public can contact the Department on 070 710 1050 from 8.30 am to 3.00 pm on working days to make an appointment.

The visa endorsement shall be obtained by visiting the head office at Battaramulla on or before September 07 by paying the relevant visa fees.