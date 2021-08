Another consignment of China manufactured COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm has arrived in Sri Lanka today (August 08).

Accordingly, 1.86 million doses of the vaccine have arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this morning.

The newly arrived stock increases the total number of Sinopharm vaccines received by Sri Lanka to 14.7 million doses, State Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana said.