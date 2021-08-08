Army Chief on booster dose for COVID-19 vaccine

The President is focusing on administrating a third dose or a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Sri Lanka, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

The Head of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said that a discussion with this regard was held with the task force.

General Silva, joining TV Derana breakfast show ‘Derana Aruna’ this morning (August 08), pointed out that a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine is being rolled in some foreign countries.

He stated that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa clearly instructed that if other countries require such a booster shot, Sri Lanka too will have to do the same. Thereby the President has instructed to make an immediate request to obtain the required quantity, he added.

The Army Chief says it has been able to achieve this situation today because Sri Lanka took the first and second doses before other countries.

“President issued directions. A specific [age] category was not mentioned. [The President informed] to apply as soon as possible if everyone is to receive a booster dose.”

The NOCPCO Head said that 93 percent of the people in the country have been given the first dose while 23 percent have been given the second dose.