Army-manned COVID vaccination centres operative today

COVID-19 vaccination centres manned by the Sri Lanka Army are in operation today (August 08) across the island.

These clinics are rolling out first and second doses of Sinopharm vaccine and the second dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

First dose of Sinopharm vaccine

Colombo MOH Area

• Viharamahadevi Park

• AH(CBO) – Army Hospital, Narahenpita

• ABH-PNG – Army Hospital, Panagoda

• 1 SLAMC – Werahera Army Medical Corps Camp



Second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

Colombo District

• Viharamahadevi Park

• ABH-PNG



Second dose of Sinopharm vaccine

Galle District

• Vidyaloka Vidyalaya, Galle

Matara District

• Mahinda Rajapaksa College, Wellamadama

Colombo District

• Viharamahadevi Park

• AH(CBO)

• 1 SLAMC

• ABH-PNG

• Sugathadasa Outdoor Stadium

• BMICH

• MOH Jinthupitiya

• MOH Complex D5 (Wellawatta Market Building, Colombo 06)

Mullaitivu District

• Subramaniyam Tamil School, Puthukkudiyiruppu

Kilinochchi District

• ABH(KLN)

• Central College, Kilinochchi

• Central College, Pooneryn

Badulla District

• ABH(DLA)

• Virikakulu Pre School

Minneriya District

• ITS Minneriya

• ABH(MIN) – Army Base Hospital, Minneriya

Anuradhapura District

• AH(ANP)

Kurunegala District

• Casualine Garment, Mawathagama