Nearly 200,000 vaccinated against COVID yesterday

Nearly 200,000 individuals have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic yesterday (August 07).

A total of 194,556 people were vaccinated yesterday as per the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry.

Reportedly, 115,192 were administered the first dose while the second dose was given to 79,364 persons.

A total of 10,986,524 people in Sri Lanka have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 2,778,714 people have completed the full vaccination.