45,000 of COVID-19 cases are children, Lady Ridgeway overcrowded

Nearly about 45,000 of the total coronavirus cases reported in Sri Lanka have been children, Dr. Nalin Kitulwatta of Lady Ridgeway Children’s Hospital stated.

He pointed out that a total of fourteen children have died from COVID-19 in Sri Lanka

Dr. Kitulwatta says that the COVID-19 wards at the Lady Ridgeway Children’s Hospital are overcrowded as the COVID-19 infection is rapidly spread among children.

“We have taken steps to open two more wards elsewhere in Rajagiriya. As of this morning, about 150 children are being treated at Lady Ridgeway Children’s Hospital and the other two wards under its control.

According to statistics, 45,000 children with COVID-19 have been reported in Sri Lanka so far. About 20,000 of them are children under 10 years of age. Fourteen of them have died.”

Dr. Nalin Kitulwatta states that there is no need to hospitalize children with COVID-19 infection who show normal symptoms.

“Not every child needs to be hospitalized. If possible, it is better to take care of children with colds and mild fever at home without bringing them to the hospital.

However, the child could be brought to the hospital anytime if they have high fever and do not eat or drink, with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea.”