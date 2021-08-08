2020 Olympic Games conclude, USA tops medal table

The United States will take home the most medals from the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics that conclude on Sunday, including the coveted title of the most gold medals won. Just as it looked like China would win the most gold medals, the United States surpassed its rival on the final day of the Games delayed by COVID.

The Americans marked the end with a historic volleyball victory Sunday morning in Tokyo, which was still Saturday night in the US.

The United States women’s indoor volleyball team won its first Olympic gold medal in history with a sweep in three sets (25-21, 25-20, 25-14) over archrival Brazil in the match for the medal of gold. The victory gave the United States 39 gold medals, surpassing China’s 38. There were no other events left at the Tokyo Summer Games that involved China or the United States vying for gold.

The United States won not only the gold medal race, but also the overall medal race uncontrollably.

Here are the top 5 medal counts at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics:

Gold medals won

39 – United States

38 – China

27 – Japan

22 – Great Britain

20 – Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)

Total earned medals

112 – United States

88 – China

70 – Republic of China

65 – Great Britain

58 – Japan

Last Wednesday, it looked like the Americans would need to win 10 gold medals to claim the No. 1 title for the third Olympiad in a row, that’s only if the Chinese only won four more golds. China held a 32-27 lead over the United States on Thursday morning, and China won its long-awaited golds in table tennis and diving. They also claimed two more gold medals to give them 38.

The United States took gold medals in men’s and women’s basketball, women’s water polo, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s 4×400 track relays and a few other top spots to give the Americans another gold medal title.

The United States has now won the most medals, and the most gold medals, in each of the last three Olympic Games (London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020). China won the most gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, in which the United States won the most medals.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which were delayed a year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, became a clear race between the United States and China due to the absence of Russia, which is banned for four years from international sports competitions. for major doping. accusations. Russian athletes deemed “clean” were allowed to compete for the faction called the “Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)”, which was not allowed to participate under the Russian flag.

The comparisons and competition between the United States and China seem to be an eternal process. From the most powerful countries in the world to trade wars and political confrontations, there is generally more conflict than resolution between the two superpowers.

Former President Donald Trump, after imposing tariffs on Chinese goods, criticized Beijing for mishandling the COVID-19 coronavirus, which originated in a laboratory in Wuhan. It even banned travel from China to the United States, as the pandemic seemed obvious.

Then there are the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, which many lawmakers have called for a boycott, citing human rights violations against Uighurs in the northwestern part of the country, and China’s treatment of the Mongols and the people of Hong Kong.

The Beijing Winter Olympics are scheduled to begin on February 4, 2022, coinciding with the Chinese New Year.

-Agencies