Senior citizens in Western Province vaccinated from Tuesday

August 8, 2021   07:01 pm

Individuals over the age of 60 years in the Western Province, who have not yet received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, are able to receive the vaccine from Tuesday, August 10.

The Department of Government Information stated that persons in the Western Province with serious illnesses will also be vaccinated for three days from Tuesday.

The public can register for the vaccination process by calling the hotline 1906, the Department said.

