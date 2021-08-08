Circular calling teachers and principals for duty amended

The Secretary of Education has issued a letter to all education officials regarding the change in the previous decision to call all teachers and principals back for duty.

As per the letter, the academic staff of schools are allowed to work from home as it is not necessary to call everyone to schools.

This is due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The letter also states that teachers should teach students using the online method or other alternative methods during the period of duty from home without coming to schools.

However, the teachers’ and principals’ unions say they will continue their strike until their salary issues are resolved.