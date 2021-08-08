Sri Lanka confirms 2,956 COVID cases within the day

Sri Lanka confirms 2,956 COVID cases within the day

August 8, 2021   07:43 pm

A total of 726 more people tested positive for COVID-19 today (August 08), bringing the daily count of positive cases to 2,956.

The new development has brought Sri Lanka’s confirmed coronavirus cases tally to 329,9942.

As per official data, as many as 293,357 patients who were infected with the virus have returned to health so far while 31,620 are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers across the country.

In the meantime, the death toll from coronavirus now stands at 5,111.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories