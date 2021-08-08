Sri Lanka confirms 2,956 COVID cases within the day

A total of 726 more people tested positive for COVID-19 today (August 08), bringing the daily count of positive cases to 2,956.

The new development has brought Sri Lanka’s confirmed coronavirus cases tally to 329,9942.

As per official data, as many as 293,357 patients who were infected with the virus have returned to health so far while 31,620 are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers across the country.

In the meantime, the death toll from coronavirus now stands at 5,111.