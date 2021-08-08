75% spike in oxygen-dependent COVID patients in Sri Lanka

As the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 continues to spread in Sri Lanka at an alarmingly rapid speed, the number of oxygen-dependent patients has soared by 75% within the past 10 days, Health Ministry’s data showed.

Due to this exacerbating situation, several major hospitals including the Colombo National Hospital, the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila and the Homagama Base Hospital are now overwhelmed with stretched capacities.

According to official data, from July 19 to July 28, the tally of oxygen-dependent COVID patients varied between 227 and 409 daily. During this 10-day period, the average number of patients relying on oxygen supply stood at around 291.

However, this amount climbed to 441-602, showing a significant acceleration between July 29 and August 07, with an average of approximately 509.

This is an increase of about 75% in comparison to the previous 10 days.

As per Health Ministry data, the tally of oxygen-dependent patients stood at 602 yesterday (August 07).

Director-General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena, who commented on the matter, said the need for oxygen supply has increased significantly. “However, we do not have a shortage of oxygen at present.

The ministry and state ministry for health have already made the necessary plans if the need to increase the supplementary oxygen capacity arises, Dr. Gunawardena stated further.