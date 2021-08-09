Govt. mulls vaccinating school children in Gampaha District

The government is contemplating the administration of COVID vaccines to school children aged between 12-18 years in Gampaha District, says Minister of Transport Prasanna Ranatunga.

A final decision on the matter will be taken following discussions with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the minister commented during a meeting with the health officials attached to Gampaha District.

Officials revealed that there are nearly 300,000 school children aged between 12-18 years and close to 500,000 adults aged over 30 years within the limits of Gampaha District. Approximately 300,000 people above the age of 18 years in this locality still remain unvaccinated.

The minister’s attention has also fallen on the news reports on the bodies of COVID victims piled up at the Gampaha District.