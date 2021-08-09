Homecare program for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients from today

An integrated homecare-based treatment program for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients commences from today (August 09).

The program which was carried out as a pilot project in the Western Province until now will be launched island-wide from today, the Ministry of Health stated.

Under the program, patients between the ages of 2 and 65 years, who do not show symptoms or show mild symptoms, are to be treated at home under medical supervision.

The decision was taken due to the increasing number of COVID-19 patients exceeding the hospital capacities.

Patients who are diagnosed with COVID-19 after a PCR or antigen test should be examined by the local Medical Officer of Health (MOH) and be recommended to be treated at home.

Arrangements will then be made to treat the infected person at home under the relevant health guidelines and the patient will be placed under medical supervision after registration made over the phone.

The relevant activities will be coordinated through the 24-hour hotline number 1390, the Ministry of Health stated.