SLTB bus services back to normal

Buses under the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) will be in operation as per usual from today (August 09) onwards, SLTB Chairman Kingsley Ranawaka said.

Therefore, all SLTB employees should also report to work as per usual, the Chairman said speaking at a media briefing in Colombo.

“Employees of the Sri Lanka Transport Board should report for duty as usual. It has been clearly informed that the recent circulars do not apply to essential services.

Our buses are currently running normally.

The health sector has advised us to use more buses as needed to enable the public to maintain good hygiene habits and maintain social distance.”

Meanwhile, State Minister of Transport Dilum Amunugama stated that steps will be taken to add additional buses to the service of public servants from in line with the new circulars.

The State Minister also stated that there are not enough buses as buses aren’t allowed to carry more passengers than the seating capacity.

Further, steps have been taken to revoke the licenses of nearly 70 buses that have violated those conditions, said Amunugama.