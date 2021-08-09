State Minister clarifies overcrowding situation at Kalubowila Hospital

State Minister of Production, Supply, and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana has visited the Kalubowila South Teaching Hospital to inquire into the recent media report regarding the congestion in its COVID-19 wards.

Speaking to the media following the visit, the State Minister revealed that that the reported situation was only a temporary congestion.

“It was a temporary situation because the congestion was temporary until the PCR and rapid antigen tests were done and sent to the ward. The situation has now been systematically restored.”

He said that, currently, there are a large number of patients receiving treatment at home and that two new wards have been introduced at the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

Prof. Jayasumana also spoke on the reports of bodies piling up in the hospital morgue.

“We had a discussion with specialist Judicial Medical Officer of the morgue. At present, no pile-up of bodies is observed at the Kalubowila Hospital.

There is an issue that nearly 20 out of 37 cold storages have old bodies of non-COVID patients that have not yet been identified. They will be cremated or buried this week on the advice of the Attorney General’s Department.”