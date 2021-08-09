Four including SLAF officer arrested over stolen explosives

Four persons including a sergeant of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) have been arrested in connection with a theft of explosives from a SLAF warehouse in Welisara.

The suspects have been arrested by the Kelaniya Divisional Crime Investigation Unit following a complaint lodged by the SLAF Director of Discipline that an explosive device had been stolen from the warehouse.

Police have found a three-wheeler with 70 kilograms and 700 grams of stolen explosives, Police Media Spokesperson Senior DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Among the suspects arrested in connection with the incident, had been a SLAF sergeant who was in charge of the warehouse and a minor employee of the Sri Lanka Navy.

It has been revealed that the suspects had stolen and sold the explosives for use in quarries.