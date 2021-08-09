Youth drowns while attempting to take selfie

August 9, 2021   06:19 pm

A person has drowned after falling off the Pannai Bridge in Jaffna while reportedly attempting to click a selfie.

The incident had occurred yesterday while the body of the deceased had been recovered by navy divers this morning (09).

The victim is a 31-year-old resident of Jaffna while he is believed to have lost his balance while attempting to take a selfie while standing on the bridge. 

Jaffna Police are conducting further investigations. 

