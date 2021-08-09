The Director General of Health Services today confirmed another 111 Covid-19 related deaths for August 08.

Sri Lanka’s death toll due to the coronavirus has climbed to 5,222 with this.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims confirmed today include 56 males and 55 females.

None among the victims are aged below 30 years while 21 victims aged between 30-59 years and 90 others aged 60 and above.