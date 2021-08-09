Services at post and sub-post offices limited to 4 days per week

August 9, 2021   08:16 pm

The Department of Posts has decided to restrict the services of post and sub-post offices to four days per week.

Accordingly, post offices and sub-post offices will be open only on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

However, the EMS International Courier Service, the Speed Post Service, the Overseas Parcel Service, and the Stamp Sealing Division will continue operations as per usual at the Central Mail Exchange.

Acting Post Master General H. Hewage said the decision was taken due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

