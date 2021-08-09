Ministerial committee appointed to resolve teachers salary anomalies

A four-member ministerial committee has been appointed to look into the teachers’ and principals’ salary issues.

The committee has been appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers today (August 09), Minister Keheliya Rambukwella stated.

The newly-appointed committee consists of Ministers Wimal Weerawansa, Prasanna Ranatunga, Mahinda Amaraweera, and Dullas Alahapperuma.

The Committee is to study and submit proposals to resolve the salary anomalies of teachers and principals.