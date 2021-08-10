24-hour water cut for several areas in Matale
August 10, 2021 08:38 am
The water supply for several areas in Matale District will be interrupted for 24 hours from today (August 10), says the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB).
Accordingly, the water cut will be effective from 8.00 am today until 8.00 am tomorrow (August 11).
Udugama, Palapathwela, Dostharawatta, Dunkolawatta and Samandawa Nikawala B areas will be affected by this water cut.
The decision was taken owing to the construction of pipelines in the ‘Visal’ Matale Water Project, the NWSDB said further.