24-hour water cut for several areas in Matale

August 10, 2021   08:38 am

The water supply for several areas in Matale District will be interrupted for 24 hours from today (August 10), says the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB).

Accordingly, the water cut will be effective from 8.00 am today until 8.00 am tomorrow (August 11).

Udugama, Palapathwela, Dostharawatta, Dunkolawatta and Samandawa Nikawala B areas will be affected by this water cut.

The decision was taken owing to the construction of pipelines in the ‘Visal’ Matale Water Project, the NWSDB said further.

