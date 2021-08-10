24-hour water cut for several areas in Matale

The water supply for several areas in Matale District will be interrupted for 24 hours from today (August 10), says the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB).

Accordingly, the water cut will be effective from 8.00 am today until 8.00 am tomorrow (August 11).

Udugama, Palapathwela, Dostharawatta, Dunkolawatta and Samandawa Nikawala B areas will be affected by this water cut.

The decision was taken owing to the construction of pipelines in the ‘Visal’ Matale Water Project, the NWSDB said further.