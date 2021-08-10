Fine for selling goods above maximum price to be increased to Rs. 100,000

The fine imposed on traders who sell essential goods above the maximum retail price will be increased from Rs. 2,500 to Rs. 100,000, Trade Minister Bandula Gunawardena says.

He added that the Cabinet of Ministers has given the nod to the relevant decision.

Accordingly, an extraordinary gazette notification is expected to be published today (August 10) to announce the decision.

“Certain people involved in paddy mafia said that they would not let the government to increase this fine under any circumstances,” the minister said further.

In the meantime, State Minister of Consumer Protection Lasantha Alagiyawanna stated that the advice of the Attorney General will be sought to take action regarding the private gas companies’ move to shut off their supply chain.

A crisis has emerged as gas companies limited their imports after not receiving permission to increase the prices, the state minister pointed out.