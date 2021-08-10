Over 3.2 million in Sri Lanka fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Sri Lanka has further ramped up the COVID-19 national inoculation drive by rolling out a total of 490,805 vaccinations on Monday (Aug. 09), the State Minister for Supply, Production and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals said.

Prof. Channa Jayasumana added that 311,102 of these individuals have received the second dose of the vaccine. This is reportedly the highest number of second doses rolled out within a day.

According to Epidemiology Unit’s data, 3,249,670 people in Sri Lanka have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 179,703 first doses of AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Pfizer shots were rolled out on Monday increasing the total number of half-vaccinated people in the country to over 11 million.