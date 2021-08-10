All import taxes on milk powder to be removed

The government has decided to remove all import taxes levied on milk powder, says the Cabinet Co-spokesperson, Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.

Addressing a media briefing at the Government Information Department this morning, the minister said the decision was taken during the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held on Monday (Aug. 09).

Speaking further, he also assured that country has stocks of sugar sufficient for the coming three months. “There is no reason for a shortage of sugar to arise, because we imported a large amount of sugar after deceasing taxes.”

The minister added that people are panicking unnecessarily about a shortage of gas, because one company claimed they are going bankrupt. “But the country has enough reserves.”

In the meantime, Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa has been vested with the powers to study the current shortage of milk powder in the market.

According to the Government Information Department, the attention of the Cabinet of Ministers fell on the shortage of milk powder in the country during its meeting on Monday.

Thereby, the finance minister will be taking necessary actions to ensure that sufficient stocks of milk powder are supplied to the local market by revising the existing tax rates or taking other appropriate measures to import milk powder without increasing the prices in the local market.