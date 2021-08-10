Mortality rate of fully vaccinated people very low  Dr. Asela Gunawardena

The health officials are making repeated pleas to the members of public to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible as the rapid spread of COVID-19 continues to exhaust the country’s healthcare system.

The Director-General of Health Services pointed out that the mortality rate of fully vaccinated people is substantially low.

Joining TV Derana’s 360° programme, Dr. Asela Gunawardena revealed that only 23 fully vaccinated individuals in the country have fallen victim to the novel coronavirus. According to him, 177 people who died of the virus infection had received one dose of the vaccine.

“More than 80% of the COVID victims who aged above 60 years were not vaccinated.”

Noting that most of the people who died of SARS-CoV-2 have not even received at least one dose, Dr. Gunawardena requested the unvaccinated adults to get their jabs from the nearest MOH Office without hesitation and delay.

Speaking further, the DG of Health Services rejected the claims that health officials are attempting to conceal actual COVID figures.

In the meantime, Dr. Prasanna Gunawardena, who joined a media briefing held at the Government Information Department on Monday (August 09), stated that some people are refusing to get vaccinated because of undue fears caused by misinformation about the quality of the vaccines.

However, the studies conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other experts have uncovered that the acquired immunity provided by all COVID-19 vaccines is similar.

Speaking further, he stated that nearly 96% of Sri Lankans have received the first dose of the vaccine so far while a total of 25% remain fully vaccinated.

Vaccinating the citizens aged below 30 years will commence on the first week of September, Dr. Gunasena remarked, adding that the government is ready to roll out a booster dose after everyone above the age of 18 years is fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Government Information Department announced that vaccination clinics for people aged above 60 years in the Western Province, who are yet to receive their first dose, will be operative for three days from today (August 10).

Issuing a media release, the department said the vaccine recipients can register themselves via the hotline 1906.