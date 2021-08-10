Number of guests allowed at weddings cut down to 50

Number of guests allowed at weddings cut down to 50

August 10, 2021   05:55 pm

The government has decided to further bring down the maximum number of guests allowed at a wedding function.

Accordingly, only 50 guests are allowed at a wedding, irrespective of the seating capacity of the venue.

The decision will be in effect from midnight today (August 10), Army Commander General Shavendra Silva stated.

Previously, that number was 150 if the seating capacity of the venue was over 500, and 100 if the seating capacity was less than 500.

There Army Commander added that a series of guidelines to control the COVID-19 pandemic will be issued by the Ministry of Health.

