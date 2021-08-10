Three vaccine clinics in WP tomorrow for senior citizens with major illnesses

Three vaccine clinics in WP tomorrow for senior citizens with major illnesses

August 10, 2021   06:59 pm

Three vaccinations clinics will be operated at three hospitals in the Western Province tomorrow (August 11) for people above the age of 60 years with major illnesses to receive the first dose of coronavirus vaccine, says General Shavendra Silva, the Head of National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

According to the army commander, Sri Lanka Army Hospital in Narahenpita, Gampaha General Hospital and the Nagoda General Hospital in Kalutara will be rolling out the vaccinations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories