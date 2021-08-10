Three vaccine clinics in WP tomorrow for senior citizens with major illnesses

Three vaccinations clinics will be operated at three hospitals in the Western Province tomorrow (August 11) for people above the age of 60 years with major illnesses to receive the first dose of coronavirus vaccine, says General Shavendra Silva, the Head of National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

According to the army commander, Sri Lanka Army Hospital in Narahenpita, Gampaha General Hospital and the Nagoda General Hospital in Kalutara will be rolling out the vaccinations.