Sri Lankas daily COVID deaths top 100 for second consecutive day

August 10, 2021   08:58 pm

Daily COVID-19 fatalities confirmed in Sri Lanka swept past the grim milestone of 100 for the second consecutive day as 118 more victims of COVID-19 infection were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Monday (August 09).

This reportedly the highest number of deaths the island has reported in a day.

The new development has pushed Sri Lanka’s death toll from the novel coronavirus to 5,340.

The Government Information Department stated that 101 of the latest victims are senior citizens aged above 60 years. The remaining 17 were aged between 30-59.

The victims include 79 males and 39 females, according to official data.

