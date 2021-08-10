More than 2,900 fresh COVID cases confirmed within the day

August 10, 2021   10:26 pm

A total of 912 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 today (August 10), increasing the daily count of positive cases to 2,904.

According to the Government Information Department, the new cases reported today have been associated with the New Year cluster.

The latest infections and delayed reported cases for the last week have brought Sri Lanka’s confirmed coronavirus cases tally to 339,092, the Epidemiology Unit said.

Official data showed that as many as 298,162 patients who were infected with the virus have regained health so far. Meanwhile, the death toll now stands at 5,340.

More than 35,000 are currently under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres across the country.

