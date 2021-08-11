Three hospitals rolling out COVID jabs for unvaccinated senior citizens in WP

A COVID vaccination program is conducted at three hospitals in the Western Province from today (August 11) for people above the age of 60 years who are yet to receive their first dose.

The Department of Government Information stated that vaccinations will be rolled out for three days at Sri Lanka Army Hospital in Narahenpita, District General Hospital in Gampaha and the District General Hospital in Kalutara.

Reportedly, the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) has already collected the information about unvaccinated senior citizens in the Western Province.

The Govt. Information Department said the NOCPCO would inform the vaccine recipients of the vaccination date, location and time via a text message.

Details of the three-day vaccination program are as follows:

• Colombo District – Army Hospital in Narahenpita (on August 11, 12 and 13)

• Gampaha District – District General Hospital in Gampaha (on August 12, 13 and 14)

• Kalutara District – District General Hospital (on August 12)

Unvaccinated senior citizens who have not submitted their information to the NOCPCO or those who wish to obtain further information have been requested to contact the hotline 1906.

In the meantime, Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva appealed to the people above the age of 30 years to get themselves inoculated from the nearest vaccination clinic.