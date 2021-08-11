Kandy Esala Perahera to parade without spectators this year

This year’s Esala Perahera of Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy will parade without the participation of spectators, says Diyawadana Nilame Pradeep Nilanga Dela.

Speaking at a media briefing in Kandy, the Diyawadana Nilame said the procession will be held with adherence to health guidelines due to the prevailing pandemic situation.

Thereby, the first Kumbal Perahera is scheduled to parade the streets on August 13.

Meanwhile, the Randoli Perahera, which is expected to begin on August 18, will be paraded over five days until the final procession on the night of Nikini Full Moon Poya Day (August 22).

Kandy Esala Perahera festival will conclude following the ‘water cutting’ (Diya Kepeema) ceremony at four Maha Devale on August 23.