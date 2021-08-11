Youth from India who entered Sri Lanka illegally sent to quarantine

The Jaffna Police has traced a Sri Lankan youth who had entered the island illegally from India via sea routes, says the police spokesman.

Acting on a tip-off, the police officers had found the 26-year-old on Tuesday (August 10) while hiding in a house in the coastal village of Guru Nagar, Jaffna.

After the health authorities were informed of the incident, the youth was directed to quarantine for a period of 14 days until August 23, Senior DIG Ajith Rohana stated further.

According to reports, the youth had left the island in 2008 via the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA). While in India, he had been held at a rehabilitation camp in Erode in the South Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

Legal action will be sought against the youth under the provisions of the Immigrants & Emigrants Act and the Quarantine & Prevention of Diseases Ordinance, the police spokesman added.