A 65-year-old woman from Chenkaladi area in Eravur has been hacked to death by her own son, says Senior DIG Ajith Rohana said in a statement.

The 40-year-old suspect has been arrested by the Eravur Police, along with the sharp weapon he had used to commit the crime.

Preliminary investigations have uncovered that the suspect had been in an intoxicated condition at the time of the incident.

The magisterial inquest on the dead body was conducted yesterday and the post-mortem examination will be carried out by the Batticaloa Judicial Medical Officer, the police spokesman stated further.

Meanwhile, the suspect is expected be produced before Batticaloa Magistrate’s Court today.