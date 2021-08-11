40-year-old arrested over mothers murder

40-year-old arrested over mothers murder

August 11, 2021   02:34 pm

A 65-year-old woman from Chenkaladi area in Eravur has been hacked to death by her own son, says Senior DIG Ajith Rohana said in a statement.

The 40-year-old suspect has been arrested by the Eravur Police, along with the sharp weapon he had used to commit the crime.

Preliminary investigations have uncovered that the suspect had been in an intoxicated condition at the time of the incident.

The magisterial inquest on the dead body was conducted yesterday and the post-mortem examination will be carried out by the Batticaloa Judicial Medical Officer, the police spokesman stated further.

Meanwhile, the suspect is expected be produced before Batticaloa Magistrate’s Court today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories